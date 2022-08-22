Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe

The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night.

Aurora Mobley-Miller has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 1-year-old was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
Police are looking for two people in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 theft of a leaf blower.
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
A two-vehicle collision closed a Lansing intersection Aug. 19, 2022.
Rollover crash near Frandor closes intersection in Lansing
Camp Street Investigation
Police investigate fatal shooting on Camp Street
Fire crews battling a structure fire in Lansing on Aug. 19, 2022.
Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire

Latest News

The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run
According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store...
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest
Democrats nominate Gilchrist, Nessel, Benson for reelection
Michigan National Guard hosts ‘Honor the Fallen’ tribute event at the State Capitol