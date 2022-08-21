New traffic pattern begins Monday for Okemos Road project

Left turns won’t be allowed for 10 days
Left turns won't be allowed for 10 days
Left turns won't be allowed at Okemos Road and Mount Hope for 10 days during ongoing construction.(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, drivers won’t be able to turn left at the Okemos Road and Mount Hope Avenue intersection.

It’s part of the project replacing the Okemos Road bridge over the Red Cedar River.

Monday, crews will begin working on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Because of this, no one will be able to turn left.

This also means people leaving Okemos Central Montessori won’t be able to go straight onto Mount Hope either.

People driving north on Okemos Road will still be able to go north over the old bridge.

The work is expected to last 10 days. the detour will be Benett Road, Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue.

When this is done, northbound traffic will shift to the southbound lanes of the new bridge until the project is done in November.

