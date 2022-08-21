Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rising price tags on school supplies has made the 2022 back-to-school season a struggle for families in Michigan

As the summer season ended and the school year approaches, a Lansing organization made it their mission to help families in need with free supplies and haircuts.

Mobile Cuts celebrated its one-year anniversary by giving back to the community. Haircuts and Backpacks was a day long free event for kids and families to stop in grab some fresh lemonade, school supplies, and of course a haircut.

With inflation hitting the wallets of Mid-Michigan residents left and right, parent Elizabeth Jones said some families are feeling a sense of relief.

“Certain parents can’t get their kids out you know to get backpacks or school supplies,” said Jones. “Or you know to go out and get their haircut.”

School is just around the corner; some have already begun. Jones said when kids have the needed school supplies it can boost their academics.

“I think it important for them to have it and thrive in their school year and you know start off with a real good start,” Jones added.

Haircuts and backpacks took place at the Fledge community center. Where organizer Ashleigh Spencer donated 40 backpacks for kids K-12.

“In general, I like giving back, and to be honest it can be anybody. So, whoever is in need of something, I want to help,” said Spencer

Mobile cuts are Spencer’s self-owned salon where she goes to her clients. She said this came about due to the pandemic where many of her clients were elderly or home bound. So instead of them coming to hear, she brought the salon to them.

Saturday’s event was open to all kids across the Greater Lansing area where Spencer was able to cut over two-dozen hairdos.

