Rollover crash near Frandor closes intersection in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash in Lansing closed an intersection near the Frandor Shopping Center Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Saginaw and Homer streets at about 7:30 p.m.

Lansing Township police officers and fire crews responded to the scene. It is currently unknown how many people were involved and if they are injured. At least one ambulance responded to the crash.

The intersection reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

