Police investigate fatal shooting on Camp Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday morning, the Lansing Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal shooting.

It happened Friday night on camp street in Lansing.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before 11:30.

When they got to the scene they found a 79-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim later died from his injuries.

No arrest has been made at this time.

But anyone with information is being asked to contact LPD at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated as we learn more.

