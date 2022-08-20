One injured after being ejected during motorcycle accident

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash that happened on Friday, August 19 around 8:42pm.

Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Dr in Portland Township.

Police say that the passenger car was turning left into a driveway. It pulled into the path of an east bound motorcycle ridden by a 36-year-old male from Westland MI and a 38-year-old female from Walled Lake MI. Both riders were ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle caught fire and was later put out by the Portland Fire Department. The driver of the passenger car had no injuries. The female rider of the motorcycle was transported by Life Ambulance to Sparrow Main. The male rider of the motorcycle was transported by Portland Ambulance to Sparrow Ionia and later by Aeromed Helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth. Both riders of the motorcycle were injured but are in listed in stable condition.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This accident remains under investigation.

