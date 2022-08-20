One injured after being ejected during motorcycle accident

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN online)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash that happened on Friday, August 19 around 8:42pm.

Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Dr in Portland Township.

Police say that the passenger car was turning left into a driveway. It pulled into the path of an east bound motorcycle ridden by a 36-year-old male from Westland MI and a 38-year-old female from Walled Lake MI. Both riders were ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle caught fire and was later put out by the Portland Fire Department. The driver of the passenger car had no injuries. The female rider of the motorcycle was transported by Life Ambulance to Sparrow Main. The male rider of the motorcycle was transported by Portland Ambulance to Sparrow Ionia and later by Aeromed Helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth. Both riders of the motorcycle were injured but are in listed in stable condition.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This accident remains under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Brides picking up unfinished dresses in Mason.
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
From left, Thomas Denton, Justen Watkins and Tristan Webb.
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader resentenced in Washtenaw County
A two-vehicle collision closed a Lansing intersection Aug. 19, 2022.
Rollover crash near Frandor closes intersection in Lansing

Latest News

Loving Lansing on the water
Wrapping Up the Love Lansing Like A Local Campaign
Loving Lansing Like A Local
Loving Lansing Like A Local year round
Camp Street Investigation
Police investigate fatal shooting on Camp Street
Scattered storms likely both Saturday and Sunday