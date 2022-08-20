MSU’s Davis Smith hosting school supply drive Sunday

The drive takes place Sunday from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Clara Bell Smith Center
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ask any Michigan State basketball player what their favorite moment as a Spartan is.

They might tell you it’s a big win over Michigan, a conference title, or a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

For Junior guard Davis Smith, it’s the impact he’s making off the court.

Smith is starting a tradition this summer: on Sunday, he’ll be hosting a school supply drive, with free backpacks, pencil holders, markers, pencils and more for kids heading back to school this fall.

Smith, preparing this afternoon with his mother, Millie, tells News 10 there’s no better feeling than making a difference in the community.

“It was just one of those days where I thought that I had to make a difference in the community,” he said. “I know I have to make an impact in East Lansing and Lansing. I thought this would be a great idea. It means a lot to me, just being a Michigan State fan my whole life. It was exciting seeing guys off the court, and was thinking that there was a kind of a gap between fans and players, and there’s really not. I thought it was a great way to give back, meet some of the youth, and be able to be more in touch with the community than people think.”

The drive takes place Sunday from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the aptly-named Clara Bell Smith center, named by his father and former Spartan, Steve, who named the facility after his mother.

