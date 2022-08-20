Learning how to ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ year round

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All summer long, we have been exploring Greater Lansing’s attractions, recreational and entertainment facilities.

It was all part of the ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ campaign.

We spoke to organizers who say that from museums and science centers to arts and outdoor activities, you’ll discover adventures for all ages right in your own backyard! And by supporting the local tourism industry, you can keep Greater Lansing great! Play, explore and support local!

But organizers say that you can ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ year round with these activities and new ones that are popping up around town.

