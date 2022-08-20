Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a structure fire Friday night.

The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a business located near the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. The business closed earlier in the day and authorities said no one was inside at the time.

Authorities said they believe the fire started in the building’s attic, but the cause of the fire is unknown. It took about an hour to get the fire under control and put out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

