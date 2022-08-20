East Lansing High School field wont be ready in time for season kick off

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High School football season kicks off in Michigan next Thursday and one local team has been waiting to start their season off on their brand new turf field - but that won’t be happening.

The East Lansing High School Trojans were supposed to break in their new field on Aug. 25. However, their field doesn’t have turf yet after delays in the project.

Jan. 4, 2022: Artificial Turf Coming to East Lansing High School?

Up until last week, the school expected the field to be complete in time for the start of the season. School officials said they were made aware that the project ran into some delays with the company manufacturing the turf, Sprint Turf.

When the school received the turf, they couldn’t find enough staff to install it.

Dori Leyko, Superintendent of East Lansing Public Schools, said they are working with the company to get the field game day ready as fast as possible. They anticipate it will be ready within the next two weeks.

“I’m sure some of the kids, I’m sure they’re disappointed. Our marching band was hoping to play out there the first night too and our football team,” said Leyko. “So, we’ll miss that first week but overall we’re going to have a beautiful new field and facility that will last us for years to come.”

Until then, the East Lansing Trojans will just have to wait to have home-field advantage.

The school has moved the season opener to Portage Central High School next Thursday night. The next two games will be on the road.

The Trojans are scheduled to host DeWitt on Sept. 16.

