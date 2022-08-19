Your Health: Mosquito-proof clothing

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mosquito-borne viruses are a summertime health risk that you often don’t think of.

Nearly, 3,000 Americans were sickened with West Nile in recent years and about 2,000 Americans are diagnosed with malaria every year. It can be hard to imagine something so small can do so much damage. One bite from an infected mosquito may be all it takes.

“It’s actually injecting saliva into your body,” said Dr. Michael Roe.

Even when you cover up, you’re not out of reach as mosquitoes can bite through clothing. Roe and a group of researchers have been testing non-toxic ways to protect human skin, using mathematical equations to design material that mosquitoes can’t bite through.

“It has to do with the pore size. If you make the pore size small enough, their mouth parts can’t go through it,” Roe said. “The tortuosity of the path they have to go through to get to your skin is also important.”

The researchers tested the material on the forearm of a team member, reaching into a cage with about 100 disease-free mosquitoes. Not a single mosquito was able to bite through.

Roe said his fascination with insects is more than 50 years in the making, fueled by his high school 4H club.

“I was the kid walking around the high school with a butterfly net,” Roe said.

Others were drawn to the research by an interest in science but stay because they’re committed to making a difference.

“We all spend a lot of time doing this - sticking our arms in mosquito cages or sleeping under bed nets here - because we really feel that a lot of this stuff here is something that can help,” said Grayson Cave, a Ph.D. graduate student.

The researchers also tested a shirt initially designed for military use. A volunteer stood and sat in a cage filled with mosquitoes for 10 minutes and was 100% protected.

