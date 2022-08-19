‘We requested air support’ - Police agencies team up in Grand Blanc Township drag racer pursuit

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An illegal race in Grand Blanc was stopped after a Michigan State Police helicopter got involved, according to Grand Blanc Township Police.

Thursday night, an officer from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said they witnessed cars drag racing on northbound I-475 at speeds over 100 miles per hour. When they attempted to pull the vehicles over, a racer fled.

“Our officer attempted to stop the vehicles, at which time this Dodge Challenger Hellcat fled at speeds estimated near 150 mph,” Grand Blanc PD said. “We requested air support from Michigan State Police’s Trooper 3.”

They were referring to Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District’s helicopter unit. MSP agreed to lend the resources, and the helicopter picked up fleeing vehicle ‘almost immediately.’

“Trooper 3 followed the vehicle throughout the City of Flint, until it came to a stop,” Police said. “Officers were able to converge on that location and take the male driver into custody.”

The arrested driver was described as a 23-year-old man from Flint. He has been charged with two counts of felony fleeing and elude and booked into the Genesee County Jail.

Police said, “Great teamwork ended this driver’s reckless night and no one was injured.”

