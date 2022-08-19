Michigan judge temporarily halts enforcement of 1931 abortion ban

New Hampshire Abortion Ban updated.
New Hampshire Abortion Ban updated.(WCAX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning, an Oakland County judge ruled that the state may not enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban until a final decision has been made.

Judge Jacob Cunningham heard arguments since Wednesday for and against a preliminary injunction protecting women seeking abortions from prosecution. The debate began when the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, a case which had guaranteed the right to not be pregnant throughout the country.

States which had existing laws that were thought to have been made irrelevant since the Roe decision in 1973 must now decide whether those laws are still in effect. Michigan has yet to make the final call on whether it’s abortion ban is still valid.

According to Cunningham’s ruling on Friday, that ban may not be acted upon until courts have made a final decision on the legitimacy of the law.

More: Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
From left, Thomas Denton, Justen Watkins and Tristan Webb.
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader resentenced in Washtenaw County
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
Brides picking up unfinished dresses in Mason.
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Trail closures extended for East Lansing’s Northern Tier Trail relocation project
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
Saturday is the day of change as scattered storms arrive during the afternoon.
LIVE: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday
Nice weather for Friday, storms likely over the weekend