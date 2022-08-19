Michigan judge temporarily halts enforcement of 1931 abortion ban

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning, an Oakland County judge ruled that the state may not enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban until a final decision has been made.

Judge Jacob Cunningham heard arguments since Wednesday for and against a preliminary injunction protecting women seeking abortions from prosecution. The debate began when the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, a case which had guaranteed the right to not be pregnant throughout the country.

States which had existing laws that were thought to have been made irrelevant since the Roe decision in 1973 must now decide whether those laws are still in effect. Michigan has yet to make the final call on whether it’s abortion ban is still valid.

According to Cunningham’s ruling on Friday, that ban may not be acted upon until courts have made a final decision on the legitimacy of the law.

