Tudor Dixon selects Shane Hernandez as running mate for Michigan governor race

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced former House Rep. Shane Hernadez as her pick for running mate in the November general election.

Hernandez was a representative from Port Huron, and the former chairman of the state House Appropriations Committee.

“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy,” Dixon said in a news release. “Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families.”

Dixon’s running mate would likely have been selected for her by the Republican party if she had not met the 5 p.m. filing deadline on Friday.

Dixon could still face a convention floor fight over the lieutenant governor nomination, though many analysts think a successful challenge to her choice is unlikely.

