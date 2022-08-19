Trail closures extended for East Lansing’s Northern Tier Trail relocation project

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, community leaders in East Lansing announced the scope of the Northern Tier Trail relocation project will expand, resulting in additional weeks of closure for the popular nature trail.

The original plans for the project was to remove and relocate a section of the trail, located between the East Lansing Soccer Complex and Abbey Road bridge. Friday, city officials said the project scope has been expanded to include removal and replacement of an additional section of trail, between Abbot/Chandler Road and the Sanderson Drain, shown in the picture above.

Read: Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in armed robbery

“The project was originally expected to be completed by mid to late August, but due to the expanded scope of the project, it is now expected to be completed by early to mid September,” officials said. “During the ongoing work, the sections of trail where construction is taking place will be closed for the safety of trail users and security of the construction site.”

Trail users will continue to be detoured around the project site and are encouraged to continue staying aware of the barricades and signs that are in place.

“The community’s patience is appreciated during this ongoing, important work,” officials said.

Funding for this trail improvement project was provided by the Ingham County Trails and Parks Millage.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
From left, Thomas Denton, Justen Watkins and Tristan Webb.
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader resentenced in Washtenaw County
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
Brides picking up unfinished dresses in Mason.
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
Saturday is the day of change as scattered storms arrive during the afternoon.
LIVE: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday
Nice weather for Friday, storms likely over the weekend
New Hampshire Abortion Ban updated.
Michigan judge temporarily halts enforcement of 1931 abortion ban