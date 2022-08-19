Trail closures extended for East Lansing’s Northern Tier Trail relocation project

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, community leaders in East Lansing announced the scope of the Northern Tier Trail relocation project will expand, resulting in additional weeks of closure for the popular nature trail.

The original plans for the project was to remove and relocate a section of the trail, located between the East Lansing Soccer Complex and Abbey Road bridge. Friday, city officials said the project scope has been expanded to include removal and replacement of an additional section of trail, between Abbot/Chandler Road and the Sanderson Drain, shown in the picture above.

Read: Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in armed robbery

“The project was originally expected to be completed by mid to late August, but due to the expanded scope of the project, it is now expected to be completed by early to mid September,” officials said. “During the ongoing work, the sections of trail where construction is taking place will be closed for the safety of trail users and security of the construction site.”

Trail users will continue to be detoured around the project site and are encouraged to continue staying aware of the barricades and signs that are in place.

“The community’s patience is appreciated during this ongoing, important work,” officials said.

Funding for this trail improvement project was provided by the Ingham County Trails and Parks Millage.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.