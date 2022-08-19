Police asking for help in finding missing Hillsdale-area man

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have asked the public for their help in finding a 27-year-old man who has gone missing from the Hillsdale area.

Friday, Michigan State Police (MSP) First District officials said Travis Flowers Taylor, a Hillsdale-area man, is missing. Taylor was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the Walmart in Jonesville. His primary mode of transportation is a bicycle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Risner at the MSP Jackson Post. Trooper Risner can be reached at 517-780-4580.

