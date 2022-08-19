Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers

Vern St. John and Jeremy Hubbard hold a sturgeon on Indian Lake.
Vern St. John and Jeremy Hubbard hold a sturgeon on Indian Lake.(USDA Forest Service Photo)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers.

They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers.

Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds. One fish fanatic said he had some fun releasing the fish.

“It was so interesting; I’ve never really held a sturgeon before,” said Henry Streeter, a kid who released a sturgeon. “I say if I catch one, I’m gonna release it back into the wild until it re-populates more.”

There is set to be another releasing event next month.

