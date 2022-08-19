No injuries reported in Ingham County house fire

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in house fire that happened Friday morning in Onondaga Township.

According to authorities, it happened at a home near the intersection of Covert and Edgar roads. It took teams from four different fire departments to put it out.

The fire destroyed the home’s garage.

Fire crews said no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

