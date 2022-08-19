New Job For Former MSU Coach Comley

Northern Michigan University Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
Northern Michigan University Construction Management and Technology Career Fair(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State hockey coach Rick Comley is coming out of retirement-- on an interim basis. Comley, 75, has been named athletic director at Northern Michigan University in Marquette where he lives. Comley served as A-D at Northern for 13 years from 1987-2000. He was Michigan State’s hockey coach for 11 seasons until he was forced out after the 2011 season. He led Northern and MSU to national titles in 1991 and 2007 respecively. Forest Karr, Northern’s previous athletic director is leaving for the same job at Minnesota Duluth. No word on how long Comley’s appointment might last. Since leaving MSU he has helped the NHL Chicago Blackhawks scouting college players.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
From left, Thomas Denton, Justen Watkins and Tristan Webb.
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader resentenced in Washtenaw County
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Brides picking up unfinished dresses in Mason.
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

Latest News

American Football
Florida International Returns to Practice
Marcell Ozuna
Braves Outfielder Arrested For DUI
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Soccer Opens With Victory
American Football
East Lansing Opening Football Game Site Moved