In My View: Big 10 has been ESPN, now News 10

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new Big 10 media rights deal offers few surprises.

It begins next year before UCLA. It was also announced Thursday that USC will join the conference.

We’re excited here at News 10 because we get a Big Ten prime time game Saturday night after Notre Dame home games. NBC has had success with college sports previously and you’ll see many conference sporting events on four different networks over the next seven years with ESPN long gone after a 40-year relationship.

Times sure do change in sports, just like everything else I guess.

