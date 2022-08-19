In My View: Big 10 has been ESPN, now News 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new Big 10 media rights deal offers few surprises.

It begins next year before UCLA. It was also announced Thursday that USC will join the conference.

We’re excited here at News 10 because we get a Big Ten prime time game Saturday night after Notre Dame home games. NBC has had success with college sports previously and you’ll see many conference sporting events on four different networks over the next seven years with ESPN long gone after a 40-year relationship.

Times sure do change in sports, just like everything else I guess.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.