MSU Women’s Soccer Opens With Victory

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team opened its regular season Thursday night with a 2-0 win at Bowling Green. The Spartans stay on the road to play at Cincinnati at 1pm Sunday. Jeff Hosler is in his second season as MSU’s head coach. His team had a 10-5-3 record in his initial season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.