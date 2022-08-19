MSU Women’s Soccer Opens With Victory

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team opened its regular season Thursday night with a 2-0 win at Bowling Green. The Spartans stay on the road to play at Cincinnati at 1pm Sunday. Jeff Hosler is in his second season as MSU’s head coach. His team had a 10-5-3 record in his initial season.

