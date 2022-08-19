Michigan artists hurting due to inflation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the rising costs at the gas pump to the food we put on the table, inflation is hitting hard.

Mid-Michigan artists have seen some supplies triple in cost. With the Old Town Art Feast taking place Saturday, it could add some much-needed color to a pretty gray situation.

“The prices have gone up,” said Kathy Holcomb.

Inflation has impacted all industries, even the ones that might not cross your mind like the art world. Art specialists said the current surge in inflation has come to a record high for supplies.

Holcomb said it has caused a record high for supplies.

“We’ve seen prices as much as 300% higher than this year,” Holcomb said. “All the prices for making things have gone up whether they’re produced domestically or internationally.”

Holcomb is the store owner of Absolute Gallery in Lansing. She said the industry only saw one price increase in 2021, but this year they have seen four.

Holcomb said to handle the issue, artists are either dealing with the inflated costs or leaving the industry completely.

“For artists I’ve probably seen at least 25% reduction in the number of artists that I have been working with,” said Holcomb.

Artists are looking for the bright side with Art Feast taking place this weekend. Sarah Arredondo, the owner of Katalyst Art Gallery & Gift Boutique, said she is hoping the event will bring in more business.

“We are always super excited when Art Feast comes around,” Arrendondo said. “We feature over 300 local artists in Katalyst and it’s always a nice way to feature our local talent and the artist that we have on display right now.”

Arredondo said last year’s Art Feast brought in about double the amount compared to a regular weekend.

