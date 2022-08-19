LIVE: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we can expect storms.

Then we talk about the top trending stories for Friday, including a new sandwich option at a popular fast food chain, a “miracle” panda cub, and what type of diamond is surging in popularity. Plus we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 19, 2022

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1855

Lansing Record Low: 37° 1977

Jackson Record High: 99º 1916

Jackson Record Low: 40º 1977

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.