LIVE: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we can expect storms.

Then we talk about the top trending stories for Friday, including a new sandwich option at a popular fast food chain, a “miracle” panda cub, and what type of diamond is surging in popularity. Plus we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 19, 2022

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1855
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 99º 1916
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1977

