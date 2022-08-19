LIVE: Mimicking the sound of muscle cars and celebrating spuds

Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk for the top trending stories: some automotive news, new protein options at a fast food chain, and celebrating spuds
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we will dodge those showers on Sunday.

Then Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, new protein options at a fast food chain, and celebrating spuds. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 19, 2022

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1855
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 99º 1916
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1977

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
From left, Thomas Denton, Justen Watkins and Tristan Webb.
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader resentenced in Washtenaw County
Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
Do you recognize them?
DeWitt Township Police seek two after school windows shot
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy

Latest News

Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice
Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice
Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning,...
Now Desk: Mimicking the sound of muscle cars and celebrating spuds
Rain Moves In This Weekend
East Lansing restaurants see staffing changes ahead of MSU semester