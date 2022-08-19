Lansing tailor offering help to brides after alteration shop closes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing tailor is now offering help to brides left scrambling after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed in Mason this week.

Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop saw News 10′s story about brides stressing after Alterations Unlimited didn’t finish their dresses before they closed.

“I wanted to cry for them that this was happening,” said Marlyn Duncan, Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop seamstress.

Duncan has been a seamstress for 40 years. She couldn’t believe so many women were left picking up pieces after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed its Mason shop, forcing the soon-to-be brides to find someone else to make their dresses perfect.

“It hit my heart. It made me sad for them. It made me angry when I saw that,” Duncan said. “It just made me angry that this happened. It should never happen.”

Duncan said that’s why she decided to help those women by offering discounted alterations in time for their wedding, despite an already busy wedding season.

“They were relying on this person to get their dresses done for them and here they’ve got to start all over again and start over from scratch and figure out what they are going to do,” said Duncan.

That’s what many brides said Thursday.

“It’s my wedding dress. You only get married once hopefully,” said Taylor Meck.

She is out $900 and is getting married in October.

“I still have a little bit of time before my wedding but not to get the dress remade and do alterations on that,” said Meck.

Duncan is hoping by giving back these brides will be able to enjoy their wedding day.

“Just to be sure they are looking the best they can look on their day and take that stress away,” said Duncan.

The women who do bring their dresses Holden-Reid’s will have to show some proof that it was at Alterations Unlimited to get that discount.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office told News 10 Friday afternoon it’s investigating Alterations Unlimited.

If you have problems with a business, you can report it to the Attorney General’s office and the Better Business Bureau.

