Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.(RR AUCTION)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
From left, Thomas Denton, Justen Watkins and Tristan Webb.
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader resentenced in Washtenaw County
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
Brides picking up unfinished dresses in Mason.
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks on April 15, 2019. He is is currently...
Judge won’t let Graham delay testimony in election probe
Herbison Road in DeWitt Township will be closed to through-traffic from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2022.
Herbison Road to see closures in DeWitt Township for maintenance
A famous hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week in New York....
'Dirty Dancing' hotel burns down
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees,...
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees