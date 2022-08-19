Jackson County construction ramping up Monday

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - For the past several months, construction has surrounded Jackson and I-94. Starting Monday, the road work will spread out a bit more.

Officials from the Jackson County Department of Transportation (JCDOT) told county drivers through social media on Friday the start date for a plan to reseal several roads in multiple townships.

“We will begin the 2022 Chip Seal program on Monday, Aug. 22, weather and schedule permitting,” JCDOT wrote. “The program is scheduled to run for approximately two weeks.”

Roads will be treated in Hanover, Henrietta/Rives, Norvell, Parma, Sandstone and Tompkins townships.

JCDOT officials said drivers can help protect their vehicles when driving through chip seal project areas in the following ways:

  • Use alternate routes
  • Slow down. High speeds can cause loose stones to scatter and damage vehicle paint and windshields.
  • Increase distance between vehicles. Leave space between you and other vehicles to reduce damage caused by loose stones.
  • Follow posted work zone signage, use caution, and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone
The Jackson County Department of Transportation will be working on the following roads...
The Jackson County Department of Transportation will be working on the following roads beginning 8-22-2022.(WILX)

