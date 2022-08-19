Herbison Road to see closures in DeWitt Township for maintenance

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Herbison Road in DeWitt Township will be closed for three days to through-traffic for pavement resurfacing.

According to the city, Herbison Road will be closed to through-traffic from Schavey Road to Business Route US-127 from Wednesday through Friday. The city provided a map that shows the impacted areas as well as suggested alternate routes.

There will be flaggers maintaining one lane of traffic around the area. Residents, businesses, schools and other township services will have access throughout the project, but residents should anticipate delays.

