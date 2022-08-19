Florida International Returns to Practice

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MIAMI (AP) - Florida International returned to the practice field Friday, its process of grieving teammate Luke Knox just beginning. Knox died Wednesday night in a Miami hospital after being found unresponsive in his dorm room. The team did not practice Thursday while dealing with the news. FIU coach Mike MacIntyre says he will let players decide how best to honor Knox this season. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
From left, Thomas Denton, Justen Watkins and Tristan Webb.
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader resentenced in Washtenaw County
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Brides picking up unfinished dresses in Mason.
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

Latest News

Marcell Ozuna
Braves Outfielder Arrested For DUI
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Soccer Opens With Victory
Northern Michigan University Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
New Job For Former MSU Coach Comley
American Football
East Lansing Opening Football Game Site Moved