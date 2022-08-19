DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a leaf blower theft in DeWitt Township.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people entered the Kristana Mobile Home Park and took a backpack leaf blower that did not belong to them.

Photos of the two suspects can be seen above.

Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

