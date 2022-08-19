Clinton County K-9 finds large stash of marijuana, cash during traffic stop

‘Smokey did a great job putting his skills to work this week’
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County K-9 scored quite a bust for the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Smokey had sniffed out a large stash of marijuana and what appears to be thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop.

“Smokey did a great job putting his skills to work this week,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Friday.

The sheriff said the amount of marijuana found was significantly more than the 2.5 ounces allowed by Michigan law.

