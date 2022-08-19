Braves Outfielder Arrested For DUI

Marcell Ozuna
Marcell Ozuna(Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
-ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. Ozuna made a brief statement before Atlanta’s game on Friday night but didn’t take questions. He was arrested in May 2021 on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, but charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program. The Braves said in a statement they’re “obviously disappointed” by the arrest. Ozuna also was charged with failure to maintain lane. He was released on $1,830 bond.

