Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Portions of the City of Hillsdale are under a boil water advisory as the city performs sewer repairs in the Hillsdale Street area.

The replacement of water main valves on Thursday required the water shutdown.

Click here for a list of the addresses affected.

The boil water notice will be in effect for as little as 48 hours or until two consecutive 24-hour bacteriological samples give acceptable results.

When the Boil Water Notice has been lifted, BPU will distribute door hangers and share that information on our website and social media.

