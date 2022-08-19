Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice

The replacement of water main valves on Thursday required the water shutdown.
Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice
Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Portions of the City of Hillsdale are under a boil water advisory as the city performs sewer repairs in the Hillsdale Street area.

The replacement of water main valves on Thursday required the water shutdown.

Click here for a list of the addresses affected.

The boil water notice will be in effect for as little as 48 hours or until two consecutive 24-hour bacteriological samples give acceptable results.

When the Boil Water Notice has been lifted, BPU will distribute door hangers and share that information on our website and social media.

