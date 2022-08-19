Abused dog found in Lansing dumpster, authorities seek culprit

Dog had suffered serious injuries consistent with animal abuse
An abused dog was found in a dumpster near the old Otto Middle School building in Lansing on...
An abused dog was found in a dumpster near the old Otto Middle School building in Lansing on Aug. 16, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is tending to an abused dog that was “intentionally left in a dumpster.”

According to authorities, the shelter was alerted Tuesday night to a small brindle and white dog that had been found in a dumpster near the old Otto Middle School building on Thomas Street. The shelter said she had suffered serious injuries consistent with animal abuse.

The investigation is ongoing.

It is a felony in Michigan to intentionally kill or torture an animal or to commit an act knowing or having reason to know the act will cause an animal to be killed or tortured. Penalties for torturing or killing an animal can vary in severity in Michigan and can be impacted by many factors, including if the animal is a pet or a companion animal. Someone convicted of animal cruelty as a form of domestic violence can face up to 10 years in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 (option 1) or by email at ReportAnimalCruelty@ingham.org.

