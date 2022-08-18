Your Health: A treatment for rheumatoid arthritis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rheumatoid arthritis is a progressive autoimmune disease that can attack the joints and internal organs when left untreated.

There are medications that can help block the inflammation, but finding the right therapy is often trial and error, but a new diagnostic test can take the guesswork out of prescribing medication.

After three decades together, Regina Dickens lost her husband Wayne in 2021. She said they balanced each other in big and small ways,.

“My husband was the gripper in the family,” Dickens said. “ He could get the jar lids off.”

Dickens has rheumatoid arthritis. Her immune system is attacking her joints, especially in her hands and fingers. She said it was the most searing pain she ever experienced.

“Treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is aiming at trying to get that immune system to behave again,” said Dr. A Silvia Ross.

Several first-line medications - called TNF inhibitor therapies - are designed to block the inflammation, but they are not fail-proof.

“The Holy Grail of rheumatology is figuring out which drug is going to work for whom,” Ross said.

Especially since the drugs often take months to work, but a new, one-time blood test can give clinicians a better window into the condition. The PrismRA test uses proteins in a person’s blood to help determine the cause of rheumatoid arthritis and whether TNF inhibitors will work.

“If the blood test says that you are not likely to respond to a TNF inhibitor, I just saved you 16 weeks of treatment that doesn’t work,” Ross said.

Dickens’ PrismRA test suggested TNF inhibitors were not a good option, so she’s on a different medication - an infusion.

