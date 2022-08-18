Watson Ends Up With 11 Game Suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused of sexually harassing and coercing the women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. As part of the settlement, Watson must undergo professional evaluation and treatment. He won’t be allowed at the team’s facility during the suspension. He may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston

