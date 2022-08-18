UP Veteran of the Year honored at state fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 until 1992, rising to the rank of Sergeant.

Thursday, she was honored as the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year.

“I am very honored, I am very humbled,” Tippett said. “We don’t do what we do for the awards. We do it because the need is out there. Wherever we are able to help and serve our community and help our fellow veterans that is what matters and that is what counts.”

Tippett is the first woman to win the U.P. Veteran of the Year award. The award has been an annual celebration since 2000. Since leaving the Marine Corps, Tippett continues to serve her community.

“I run the Toys for Tots for Marquette County and wherever anybody needs help, you’ll see a veteran there and we will always be helping each other out,” Tippett said.

Tippett was previously named the Marquette county veteran of the year and the 2021 Michigan Veteran of the Year. The u-p veteran of the year committee says it is important to recognize veterans that go above and beyond the call of duty.

“The fact that she has had numerous awards in the past, like being named a state veteran of the year, she has been honored by the Marines, she has been active in the Marine Corp Toys for Tots and many other organizational programs,” Bill Hafeman, U.P. Veteran of the Year Committee chairman.

Tippett received plaques and awards from Michigan legislatures for her accomplishments. She said she looks forward to prepare for another Toys for Tots season soon.

