Two Lansing streets closing for Old Town Art Feast

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Old Town Art Feast is less than two days away. That may be great news for art lovers, but local drivers should expect some road closures.

Turner Street, between Beaver and East Cesar Chavez, will be closed from 6 a.m.- 6p.m. on Saturday. Clinton Street, between Turner and Center, will also be closed.

The City of Lansing said that detours will be posted to direct drivers to alternate routes.

Two roads in Lansing shutting down Saturday.
Two roads in Lansing shutting down Saturday.(WILX)

