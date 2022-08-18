Two Lansing streets closing for Old Town Art Feast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Old Town Art Feast is less than two days away. That may be great news for art lovers, but local drivers should expect some road closures.

Turner Street, between Beaver and East Cesar Chavez, will be closed from 6 a.m.- 6p.m. on Saturday. Clinton Street, between Turner and Center, will also be closed.

The City of Lansing said that detours will be posted to direct drivers to alternate routes.

Two roads in Lansing shutting down Saturday. (WILX)

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.