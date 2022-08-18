‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader resentenced in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The leader of a national White supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States has been resentenced by a Washtenaw County judge.

Justen Watkins is the self-admitted leader of The Base, a gang Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned is among those mixing violence with extremist ideology.

“Founded in 2018, The Base – which is the literal translation of ‘Al-Qaeda’ in English – is a White supremacy gang that openly advocates for violence and criminal acts against the U.S., and purports to be training for a race war to establish white ethnonationalist rule in areas of the U.S., including Michigan’s Upper Peninsula,” Nessel said. “The group also traffics in Nazi ideology and extreme anti-Semitism.”

He ran a “hate camp” for members of the group, where he led tactical and firearms training for participants with the goal of being prepared for the violent overthrow of the government. Watkins had been allowed out on bail, but it was revoked before his original sentencing.

Watkins was originally sentenced to 32 months to four years in prison for conspiring to train for a civil disorder and a mandatory consecutive two years for felony firearm by Judge Amy Gierhart of the Tuscola County Circuit Court. The charge of conspiring to train for a civil disorder marked the first time a defendant has faced the felony in Michigan’s history.

Judge Gierhart sentenced two other members of the gang earlier in 2022. Alfred Gorman pled guilty to gang membership felonies in January 2022 and was sentenced to four years of probation and a one-year jail term, which is suspended pending successful completion of probation. Another member of the gang, Tristan Webb, was sentenced earlier in August for gang membership, felony firearms and conspiracy to train with firearms for civil disorder, also receiving probation.

However, these cases represent the first time training for civil disorder charges have been prosecuted, which means the government is also tasked with setting precedent if guilt is established. Following Watkins’s original sentencing, attorneys for the United States filed a motion to correct an invalid sentence, which was granted by the courts.

Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin has now increased the sentence for Watkins, the gang’s self-proclaimed leader. Conlin sentenced Watkins to 56 months to 20 years in prison, adding an additional 22 months to the minimum and 16 years to the maximum sentence Watkins will serve.

In their filing, Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani cited Michigan’s established criminal law as their reasoning for why the sentence should be expanded.

[W]hen a person is convicted for the first time for committing a felony and the punishment prescribed by law for that offense may be imprisonment in a state prison, the court imposing sentence shall not fix a definite term of imprisonment, but shall fix a minimum term, except as otherwise provided in this chapter. The maximum penalty provided by law shall be the maximum sentence in all cases except as provided in this chapter and shall by stated by the judge in imposing the sentence.

Watkins pleaded guilty to gang membership felonies in connection to a December 2019 incident in Dexter, in which he and Gorman used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home.

“I refuse to allow domestic terrorists to incite violence against our residents and communities,” said Nessel. “I am proud to work alongside law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels to safeguard the public from these serious threats and gratified to see justice served.”

The May convictions secured against Watkins and others in Tuscola County marked the first in Michigan history that conspiring to train for a civil disorder was charged. This Washtenaw County conviction is also the first time using the gang membership felony when charging a White supremacist terror cell under Michigan law.

