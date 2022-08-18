Tigers Resume Play Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers are idle Thursday and open a home stand Friday night at 7:10 against the Los Angeles Angels. Mike Trout, who has been sidelined by injury, hopes to be back in the Angels’ lineup. Angels’ pitcher Shohei Ohtani is expected to start the series finale on Sunday. The Tigers are home from a 2-5 road trip after splitting four games in Cleveland. They now have a 45-75 record with 42 games remaining.,

