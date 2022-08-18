They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes

Brides picked up unfinished dresses Thursday
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 18, 2022
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Several brides-to-be in Mid-Michigan are wondering if their dresses will be done in time for their wedding.

That’s because Alterations Unlimited in Mason suddenly closed up shop with many dresses unfinished.

The brides News 10 spoke with are stressed, even after getting their dresses out of the shop Thursday afternoon, because they now have to find someone else to get their dresses done in time for the wedding.

“I paid her for all the alterations and I don’t think I’m going to see any of that money back. So yes, I feel like I’ve been scammed,” said Rebekah Giggy.

Giggy is one of many brides who were able to get their dress back from Alterations Unlimited Thursday. With her wedding in a month, she was supposed to pick it up Tuesday

“She was not here, the building was locked, wasn’t answering phone calls, texts, anything,” said Giggy.

That’s the day Alterations Unlimited posted on Facebook it was closing for good.

Giggy said she paid more than $1600 for the alterations that weren’t even done.

“Now I have the stress of finding someone else to finish it,” said Giggy.

She’s not the only one.

“It is almost completely incomplete. Most of the work I paid for ahead of time to get done is not done,” said Taylor Meck.

Meck already paid $900 before picking up her unfinished dress.

She’s getting married in October. Even though she has to find another shop, she’s happy to have her dress back.

“I feel like I can breathe again, so that’s cool,” said Meck.

Alterations Unlimited has a “D+” rating with the Better Business Bureau, who said it is getting these kinds of complaints more often.

“It’s important to note if a business does not file for bankruptcy, they are legally required to provide you your service or to deliver your item to you,” said Ashley Gibbard, Better Business Bureau spokeswoman.

Giggy said she learned a lot when looking for a new seamstress.

“To not do the full payment, especially with the next person. If I tell them my story I feel like they’ll be understanding,” said Giggy.

Alterations Unlimited moved to Mason from Brighton a couple of months ago. The landlord told News 10 that the business is already behind on rent and is in the formal eviction process.

News 10 tried getting in touch with the owner but wasn’t able to. However, the owner’s relatives said they called all the people who have dresses in the shop to make arraignments to pick them up.

If you have a complaint against a business, you can report it to the Attorney General’s office and the Better Business Bureau.

