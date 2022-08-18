Staudt’s Rising Stars: Breslyn Barton

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Breslyn Barton
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Breslyn Barton.

She joined the Holt Junior Rams basketball team for the first time. She’s hardworking in her new sport.

In her free time, she likes to read and fish.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Do you recognize them?
DeWitt Township Police seek two after school windows shot
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Tigers Resume Play Friday
American Football
Florida Intenational Player Dies
The Big Ten has a new TV contract.
Big Ten Rights Deal Reached
Laingsburg football returns 17 starters with playoffs in mind.
Laingsburg Wolfpack prepping for bounce back 2022