St. Johns Police Department office to close Friday for training
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Due to staff training, the office of the St. Johns Police Department will be closed Friday.
Officers will still be available through 911 or through a call box on the front door.
Related: Michigan DNR introduces app for licenses, permits, harvest reporting and more
Residents of Bingham, Greenbush or the east half of Bengal Township who need a burn permit for the weekend are asked to contact the department Thursday. Permits will be issued over the phone.
Tickets can be paid online here or through a drop box on the office’s front door.
The St. Johns Police Department is located at 409 Whittemore Street, between Sturgis and State streets.
Next:
- Two Lansing streets closing for Old Town Art Feast
- Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
- ‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader resentenced in Washtenaw County
- Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.