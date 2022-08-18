St. Johns Police Department office to close Friday for training

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Due to staff training, the office of the St. Johns Police Department will be closed Friday.

Officers will still be available through 911 or through a call box on the front door.

Residents of Bingham, Greenbush or the east half of Bengal Township who need a burn permit for the weekend are asked to contact the department Thursday. Permits will be issued over the phone.

Tickets can be paid online here or through a drop box on the office’s front door.

The St. Johns Police Department is located at 409 Whittemore Street, between Sturgis and State streets.

