Sparrow Health introduces therapy dog trading cards

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patients have a new way to remember time spent with therapy dogs as the canine companions are now featured on trading cards.

There are 10 cards, each designed like a baseball card, complete with photos and facts about each pup.

Anyone can collect the cards of the dogs they see and visit with.

Sparrow is one of the few hospitals with a full-time therapy dog, Lilo.

“She goes into the rooms, she is gentle, she will paw up on the bed if they aren’t able to get to her,” said her handler, Penny Russell. “She also will crawl upon the bed and let them snuggle with her. She does very well. She loves it a lot.”

Sparrow is looking for handlers and volunteers to help out. Each pet therapist animal must meet health and testing standards set by Therapy Dogs International. Dogs volunteering at Sparrow must be at least two years old and meet additional requirements set by the hospital.

More information can be found on Sparrow Community Health’s official website here, or by phone at 517-364-3606.

