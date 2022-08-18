Preventative death kits put in every Grand Ledge classroom

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a kit that could save a child or teacher’s life during a school emergency.

Grand Ledge Fire Chief Michael Roman was the one to put the preventative death kits together.

“Quite often in the news we see, ‘a shooting here’ and it always gets you when you hear about a shooting in a school,” Roman said.

Related: First responders practice response to school shootings in Grand Ledge

As a first responder, Roman has worked to train and prevent active violence, but he always felt something was missing and that was what he calls: the zero responder.

“The zero responders are the people that are there when something happens and so we started teaching the teachers,” said Roman.

Roman said the average response time to an incident is nine minutes, which can be too long for someone who had been shot.

“It’s definitely really important,” said Stephanie Black. “Especially when the police or ambulances aren’t within the proximity of a school.”

Black is a parent of a Grand Ledge student. She said she’d like to see preventive death kits throughout the entire county.

“It’s definitely been difficult being a parent in this day and age and constantly worrying about your children going to school,” Black said.

Roman said he’s proud to have the kits in every school in Grand Ledge. He said his next goal is to get them in every classroom throughout the country.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.