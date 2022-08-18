Noah Kim Likely MSU’s Backup QB

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson told reporters Thursday that Noah Kim is likely the second string quarterback at the moment for the Spartans. He would play behind starter Payton Thorne ready to begin his second full season as a starter. MSU scrimmages on Friday, two weeks to the day prior to its opening game, 7pm Friday September 2nd against Western Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.