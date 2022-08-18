NBCUniversal, Big Ten reach landmark 7-year agreement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday NBCUniversal and the Big Ten Conference announced a seven-year agreement for NBC and its streaming service, Peacock, to become the exclusive home to Big Ten Saturday Night football beginning in 2023. NBC Sports will present the 2026 Big Ten Football Championship Game on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will also be the exclusive home to eight additional Big Ten football games per season.

Big Ten Saturday Night will mark the first time Big Ten Football has a devoted, weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference on this robust package of sports,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “With Big Ten Saturday Night and Sunday Night Football headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of the premier games in college football and the NFL. In addition, with the rights to a wide range of Big Ten events, Peacock and NBC Sports will be a year-round destination for the best in college sports.”

In addition to Big Ten football, NBC Sports/Peacock’s new agreement with college sports’ top conference will deliver dozens of men’s and women’s basketball games, including multiple games each year in the Men’s and Women’s Big Ten Tournaments, Olympic sports, golf, and more, giving viewers hundreds of hours of Big Ten content across the streaming service.

Next:

Spartans exude swagger to wrap up Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Day 1: Michigan Wolverines with lofty goals for ‘22 season

Michigan State University updates bag policy at Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.