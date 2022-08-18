In My View: Tigers’ next GM has a lot of decisions to make

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whoever ends up as the Detroit Tigers’ new general manager will have to make a lot of decisions - Miguel Cabrera, buy out or bring back next year….. A. J. Hinch manager, bring back or not.

I don’t have much against Hinch but I’d change managers and let the new G M bring his or her own new manager.

The culture of losing has not changed with Hinch and I don’t see it changing that much under him. He proved he could win at Houston with terrific players and stealing signs. I don’t think a manager is as important as good players on the field, but for all the changes the Tigers need to make, they might as well change managers for a new look as well.

