Michigan State University updates bag policy at Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has extended its bag policy for Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena.

The school said clear bags will be allowed to athletic events at the three venues, which previously had a no-bag policy.

In accordance with Michigan State Athletics security guidelines, the only bags, packages or containers that can enter the venues must meet the following:

Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bag, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap

Exceptions can be made for medically necessary, childcare or dietary items after proper inspection.

Clear bags are available for sale at Michigan State University’s official store here and will also be available for purchase on game days at most venues.

