LIVE: Nice weather on deck, until the weekend, and the top trending stories
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to show what we can expect the rest of the week and how the weekend is looking weather-wise.
Plus the top trending stories of the morning, including a giant moth found in the U.S. for the first time - just how big is it?
More:
- Nice weather continues until this weekend
- NBCUniversal, Big Ten reach landmark 7-year agreement
- Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric
- Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 18, 2022
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1899
- Lansing Record Low: 40° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1947
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1963
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.