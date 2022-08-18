LIVE: Nice weather on deck, until the weekend, and the top trending stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to show what we can expect the rest of the week and how the weekend is looking weather-wise.

Plus the top trending stories of the morning, including a giant moth found in the U.S. for the first time - just how big is it?

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 18, 2022

Average High: 81º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1899

Lansing Record Low: 40° 1895

Jackson Record High: 97º 1947

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1963

